Kasait, Obiri book Tokyo Olympics slots in 5000m

Lilian Kasait stunned World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri to win women's 5,000m race during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

After running in a pack for the better part of the race, Kasait of Kenya Prisons led at the bell to shrug off a late charge from Obiri of Kenya Defence Forces to win in 14 minutes and 53.18 seconds.

Obiri, the Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, settled second in 14:52.19. Obiri and Kasait claimed the first two automatic places to the Tokyo Olympics.

Late entrant, World 10,000m bronze medallist, Agnes Jebet came in third in 14:53.91.

"I'm happy with my second position and I will be working hard in the next few weeks," said Obiri. "People are wondering why my recent performance isn't as good but all is well having healed from an injury. It feels good now."

Kasait thanked God for winning what she described as a tough race.

"I knew we had some of the best competing in the distance. I wanted to make the team and I'm glad because this is my first time I'll be competing in the Olympic Games," said Kasait.