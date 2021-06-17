Kasait, Obiri book Tokyo Olympics slots in 5000m

Lilian Kasait.

Lilian Kasait (front) wins the women's 5,000 metres ahead of Hellen Obiri and Agnes Tirop during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Lilian Kasait stunned World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri to win women's 5,000m race during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

