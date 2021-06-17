Kipyegon eases to victory as Omanyala, Otieno set up 100m final showdown

Faith Kipyegon.

Faith Kipyegon eases to victory in the women's 1500 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Chepng’etich clocked 4 minutes and 02.10 seconds to beat Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet in 4:04.62 as the two athletes qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games.
  • The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok settled third in.4:05.54. Chepng'etich and Chebet are the only women to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 1,500m.

Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon easily sealed her place at the Tokyo Olympic Games after she eased off to victory in women's 1,500m during the Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.