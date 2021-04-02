Kandie, Chepkoech world records get official thumbs up

World Athletics Friday announced the official ratification of Kibiwott Kandie’s world half marathon record holder and Beatrice Chepkoech’s 5km record.

Kibiwott Kandie ran a superb 57:32 in Valencia in December shading 29 seconds from the previous record held by Geoffrey Kamworor.

The world half marathon silver medallist believes that the ratification of his record at the start of the new season is an omen of good things to come.

“I’m very much delighted by the ratification. This is a good start for a year that has had many challenges and I will be looking forward to another great year,” said Kandie.

The record attempt in Valencia was the third by Kandie, after previous attempts in Prague (58:38) in July and at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland (58:52) in October.

Chepkoech said the ratification of her record could only motivate her more.

“I’m so happy and I want to thank all those who gave me support in my career.

“I want to do better in the remaining season with my big target being Olympic Games.

“I want to leave a mark in Tokyo,” Chepkoech simply said.

The 3,000m steeplechase world record holder showed her versatility last season, competing in different races including 5,000m and 2,000m and posting impressive results.

During the Monaco Run on February 134, Chepkoech clocked 14:43 to win 5km race improving the previous women’s record in a mixed gender race of 14:48 set by her compatriot Caroline Kipkirui on September 8, 2018.

Like Kandie, Chepkoech - who is keen to continue her 3,000m steeplechase dominance during this year's Olympics Games - believes that ratification of her record will give her the much-needed push this season.