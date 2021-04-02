Kandie, Chepkoech world records get official thumbs up

Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya finishes second in the men's race of the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, in October 17, 2020.


Photo credit: Mateusz Slodkowski | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kibiwott Kandie ran a superb 57:32 in Valencia in December shading 29 seconds from the previous record held by Geoffrey Kamworor
  • The world half marathon silver medallist  believes that the ratification of his record at the start of the new season is an omen of good things to come
  • The 3,000m steeplechase world record holder showed her versatility last season, competing in different races including 5,000m and 2,000m and posting impressive results

World Athletics Friday announced the official ratification of Kibiwott Kandie’s  world half marathon record holder and Beatrice Chepkoech’s 5km record.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mixed results for Kenya Sevens in Dubai

  2. WRC’s biggest park shaping up

  3. Kandie, Chepkoech world records get official thumbs up

  4. Klopp urges Liverpool to make late top four bid

  5. Kamworor, Kandie renew rivalry at Istanbul Half Marathon

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.