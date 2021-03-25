Istanbul half marathon line-up heaving with stars

Kibiwott Kandie

World half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) senior men cross country title at the Moi Air Base on January 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It will be held on April 4 in the Turkish capital city and feature some of the world’s best athletes over the distance
  • Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton, who was sixth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia last year, will also be another fast runner on the start line
  • Also in the mix are world half marathon record holder (women only) Peres Jepchirchir and Joan Chelimo

This year’s Istanbul Half Marathon will be a race to relish, surely.

