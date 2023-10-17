Kamworor undeterred by injury, eyes Paris Olympics glory

Bogged down with injuries, Geoffrey Kamworor isn’t giving up yet in his quest for his maiden Olympic Games appearance.

This year’s New York City marathon, which is scheduled for November 5, would have been an ideal place for Kamworor to seal his place in Kenya’s marathon team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Kamworor sustained a pelvic stress fracture in training a month ago in Kaptagat, ruling him out for seven weeks.

“I had hoped to compete and win in New York again, which would have put me in a good position to be selected in Team Kenya for Paris Olympics,” said Kamworor. “I am still optimistic. I won’t lose hope.”

“I have very good memories from New York City compared to the rest of the World Marathon Major races, having won there twice and also claiming silver and bronze medals,” said Kamwowor.

Kamworor, 30, who won the New York City in 2017, finished second in 2015 and third in 2018, hopes to resume training soon as he targets competing in a major marathon in spring next year.

However, Kamworor’s hopes of representing Kenya at the Olympics could go up in smoke should Athletics Kenya name its marathon teams for the Paris Olympics next month.

Kamworior recovered from a nasty motorcycle accident in 2020 to win the 10,000 metres race at the Kenyan trials ahead of the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that took place in 2021.

Kamworor, who had ran a time of 27 minutes, 1.06 seconds, the fastest time on Kenyan soil over the distance, cited an aggravated ankle injury from the motor accident. But he made a return in December 2021 to finish fourth in Valencia Marathon and 18th at the 2022 Boston Marathon before finishing fifth at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon the same year.

This year, Kamworor, the 2015 and 2017 World Athletics Cross Country Championships gold medallist, finished fourth at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Australia in February before claiming second place at the London Marathon in April.

Kamworor, the three-time world half marathon champion, and Evans Chebet who was seeking back-to-back titles in New York City after he claimed last year’s race in 2:08:41, are among key athletes who have withdrawn from the race.

Others are the Ethiopian trio of Mosinet Geremew in men’s race, as well as Gotytom Gebreslase and Yalemzerf Yehualaw who had been scheduled to compete in the women’s race.

Kamworor and Chebet’s withdrawal now gives a good opportunity for Albert Korir to recapture the title he last won in 2021, but he still faces stiff challenge from Ethiopians - 2022 world champion Tamirat Tola and 2022 world half marathon bronze medallist Amedework Walelegn.

Defending champion Sharon Lokedi from Kenya will have fellow countrywomen to contend with in the likes of the 2021 champions Peres Jepchirchir and 2010 champion Edinah Kiplagat.