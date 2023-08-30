Kamworor, Chebet in elite list for New York Marathon

Top athletes will be battle it out for this year's New York Marathon title when they line up for the prestigious race on November 5.

The race is normally the last of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors which include Tokyo Marathon (March), London Marathon and Boston Marathon (April), Berlin Marathon (September) and Chicago Marathon (October).

Evans Chebet will be looking to defend his title after winning last year's race in 2:08:41 with Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata finishing second in 2:08:54 while Dutchman Abdi Nageeye came third in 2:10:31.

Joining Chebet in the race is two-time New York Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor who has a personal best of 2:04:23, 2021 champion Albert Korir and Edward Cheserek who will be making his marathon debut.

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew has the fastest time (2:02:55) in the elite field and will be joined by compatriots Shura Kitata (2:04:49), Belachew Alemamehu Ameta (2:07:55) and Jemal Yimer (2:08:58).

Others who will feature in the men’s race include the recently crowned Israeli world bronze medalist Maru Teferi (2:06:43), Cam Levins from Canada (2:05:36) and USA’s Elkanah Kibet (2:09:07).

Kamworor, who trains under the Global Sports Communications, said that the race has a special place in his heart having won two times.

“New York has a special place in my heart since I won the race in 2017 and 2019. The crowd is really amazing and I can’t wait to run through the finishing part in Central Park again,” said Kamworor on his official Facebook page.

It will be a battle of titans in the women's category when Olympic Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir (2:17:16), Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri (2:21:38), defending champion Sharon Lokedi (2:23:23) and world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) clash in New York.

“The lineup is tough and that is why I’m working hard in training because it won’t be an easy race. I have never competed with champions like Obiri and Lokedi but I know that they are good athletes who can surprise you,” Jepchirchir told Nation Sport.

The list was announced earlier but a number of elite athletes have been added namely two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50), Mary Ngugi (2:20:22) and Viola Cheptoo (2:22:44).

“I’m excited to be part of the elite in this year’s New York City Marathon. It is one of the strongest fields ever assembled and I’m preparing well for the challenge awaiting me,” said Kiplagat who trains and resides in Colorado, USA.

Top Ethiopian athletes in the list include Letesenbet Gidey (2:16:49), Yalemzerf Yehualaw (2:17:23), Gotytom Gebreslase (2:18:11) and Fantu Jifar (2:25:45).