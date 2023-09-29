Kenya's Daniel Simiu aims to banish ‘Mr Silver Medallist’ tag

World 10,000metres silver medallist Daniel Simiu is looking to open up another chapter in his athletics career.

Simiu aims to join an array of Kenyan athletes who have won the world half marathon title. D-day is Sunday.

Kenyan athletes have won the men’s individual half marathon title 13 times in 24 previous editions, and even though Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda denied them victory in 2020 Gdynia, the Kenyans look favourite to recapture the crown.

The individual triumphs include Geoffrey Kamworor’s three-peat in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and Paul Tergat’s brace in 1999 and 2000.

Kenya also looks forward to uphold its strong grip on the men’s half marathon team title, having lifted it 16 times.

“I have dreams to accomplish ,” said Simiu, the Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist.

“What happened in Budapest was just the beginning. My story just started,” declared Simiu. “I hope to open more happy chapters in my athletics life in Latvia.”

Simiu is keen on shading the “Mr Silver Medallist” tag in Latvia. Simiu, who has a personal best of 59:04 minutes leads a strong stream of athletes that have run sub 60 minutes lately though all are new.

“Though all new, this team is capable of bringing honours to the country. We are aiming for the best and that is posting good results, “said the 28-year-old Simiu. “We are praying for good health and strength on Sunday.”

Simiu will partner with Bernard Kibet, who won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in a personal best 58:45 in February and went on to finish fifth in 10,000m at the world championships last month.

Kibet’s time is ranked third this year after Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko’s 58:36 and Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer Mekonnen’s 58:38.

Also in the team are this year’s Berlin Half Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe (58.02) and Charles Langat, who ran his personal best of 58:53 to win in Barcelona in February.

“Team work is what will deliver victory on Sunday,” said Simiu, adding that he isn’t bothered by the opposition posed by their main rivals Ethiopia.

Sawe, 28, who is representing Kenya for the first time, said they have done what they could in camp and were ready to race.

World leader Mekonnen, who has personal best 58:33 set in 2018, and finished fourth in 2018, will lead the Ethiopian team that has Nibret Melak, Dinkalem Ayele and Tsegay Kidanu, who are all sub-60 minutes men.