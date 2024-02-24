Just do it! Governor Rotich implores Nike to give back to Kenya

As their tagline - “Just do it” – which was coined in 1988 says, American sports goods manufacturers Nike have done just about everything to claim their niche in the global sport footwear industry.

In Phil Knight’s candid book ‘Shoe Dog – A memoir by the creator of Nike’, the Nike founder and chairman emeritus recalls how, fresh from school in 1962, he borrowed $50 from his father to create a company with the mission to import high-quality, low-cost shoes from Japan which he sold from the boot of his car, grossing $8,000 in his first year of business.

Fast forward and Nike’s revenues for 2023 were recorded at $51.217 billion (Sh7.343 trillion), representing a 9.65 percent increase from the previous year’s numbers.

A fairly decent contributor to Nike’s increased sales figures has certainly been the bespoke shoes worn by Kenya’s world-beating athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Kelvin Kiptum.

For several years, Kipchoge has been involved in research and development for the Oregon-based Nike footwear division, with the double Olympic champion having popularized the Nike Alphafly range of elite racing shoes, the current version retailing at about $300 (Sh43,000) a pair in the US market.

The now retired Phil Knight’s net worth is estimated at $42.9 billion (Sh6.15 trillion), according to ‘Forbes’, but for all these mind-boggling figures and impactful endorsement of the swoosh by Kenyan athletes, Nike hasn’t returned any favours to Kenya.

The company’s closely-guarded kitting contract with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is skewed heavily to the benefit of a selected few, with nothing to show in the form of sports infrastructure development.

At world marathon record holder Kiptum’s funeral service on Friday, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich took the battle to Oregon, demanding that Nike ploughs back to support Kenyan sportsmen who have, for years, been loyal to the swoosh.

He also made an appeal to Belgium-based Golazo, who managed Kiptum’s professional running career, to chip in and support athletics development in Kenya.

“Nike has been here for the longest time, since I was a young person. Golazo has also been here. All these athletes run using your gear and they all come from Elgeyo Marakwet County…,” the Governor launched.

“You are global brands. Kelvin runs and wins. Kipchoge runs and wins. How selfish can we be and leave the whole (Elgeyo Marakwet) area like this without a single stadium written ‘Nike’, and yet these people (athletes) are running with you.

“We are requesting you today, in front of our President, if possible, do something in this county of Elgeyo Marakwet, so that we remember you – and we will wear Nike every day, everywhere across the world,” the governor said at the service at which President William Ruto was in attendance together with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, among other dignitaries.

Also present was Brett Holts, Vice President of Nike Running Footwear, who had flown in for Kiptum’s final run.

Offering his message of sympathy before Governor Rotich spoke, Holts described Kiptum as “a generational athlete,” and “impactful member of the Nike family, bettering the sport and our Nike brand forever.”

Without elaborating, Holts, a journalism graduate from the University of Oregon who previously served as Nike’s Senior Design Director, added: “Nike will continue to support what we know mattered most to Kelvin, to his family, to the sport of running, to the community that is here today and to the future generations of athletes who Kelvin’s legacy will inspire every day.”

Golazo CEO and founder, Bob Verbeeck, was also present and announced that his Brussels-based company, in partnership with the Rotterdam Marathon, which Golazo owns, have launched the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation to support Kiptum’s young family.

Golazo and Rotterdam Marathon gave 50,000 Euros (about Sh9 million) to the foundation and also announced they would start a professional athlete’s team in honour of Kiptum who had been contracted as the marquee runner at this year’s Rotterdam Marathon on April 14.

“Your ambition was not limited to personal success. As your star started to shine brightly, you also wanted to light the lamp for others,” Verbeeck said in his emotional tribute to Kiptum.

“Your passion and dedication to providing education for young and needy children, without anybody knowing, was just one example, a true testament that you were also an exceptional human being.

“As we bid you farewell, know that we will deeply miss you, and we will never forget you. Our families are one, may you rest in eternal peace,” Verbeeck added.

Besides its deal with NOC-K, Nike also has a long-running kitting contract with Athletics Kenya (AK), while Golazo is AK’s events partner for three major annual competitions – the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships, Kip Keino Classic and Nairobi City Marathon.