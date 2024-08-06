Julius Yego storms Javelin finals after season best throw

Former World Javelin champion, Julius Yego of Kenya, has qualified for the finals of the Olympic Games after an impressive show in qualification round on Tuesday morning.

Yego who qualified for the games through world ranking, managed to throw 85.97m, which is a season's best in his last attempt, booking a slot for the finals after emerging second behind Germany’s Julian Weber who threw 87.76m, while Yakub Vadlejch from Croatia was third after throwing 85.63m.

Yego threw 78.84m in his first attempt, before improving to 80.76m in his second attmept. His third haul booked his slot for the finals on Thursday night.

Julius Yego of Kenya reacts during the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 06, 2024.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Yego did not make it to the finals after he finished 24th with the best throw being 77.34m, before winning gold at the 2022 Africa Championships at Port Louis in Mauritius where he threw 79.62m.

He would later head to the World Championships in Oregon, USA where he managed to finish in the qualification round emerging 14th having thrown 79.60m.

There was a significant drop for Yego at the 2023 Budapest World Championships where he managed to throw 78.42m.