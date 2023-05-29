I will rise again, says Omanyala after loss

Commonwealth Games champions Ferdinand Omanyala and Mary Moraa take their quest for glory to Florence Diamond League in Italy on Friday after registering mixed results in Rabat on Sunday.

World 100 meters champion American Fred Kerley affirmed his status, beating Africa’s fastest man Omanyala, who finished third at the Rabat Diamond League.

At the same time, Moraa successfully defended her 800m title in a season’s best time of one minute 58.72 seconds (1:58.72) at the same event.

Although Kerley was slow off the blocks, he dug deep to take the lead half way and remained in charge until the end of the race in which he set a new meet record of 9.94 seconds.

Omanyala, who holds the world lead of 9.84 secs, settled third in 10.05sec.Former African 100m champion South Africa’s Akani Simbine dipped for second in 9.99sec.

World under-20 champion Letsile Tebogo timed a season’s best 10.09 for fourth while the 2021 Kip Keino Classic 100m champion Trayvon Bromell, who also won bronze at the World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, USA last year, could only manage a fifth place finish in a time of 10.10.

Omanyala, who had vowed not to lose any race this season, put up a brave face after the race.

“Confidence looks like arrogance to people who don’t believe in themselves. We shall rise again,” said Omanyala on his social platform status. “Thank you Rabat for the memories, see you in Florence!”

Kip Keino Classic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi retained the men’s 800m title in 1:44.36, edging out compatriot and Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal to second place in 1:44.73.