Great Ethiopian Run 'the best 10km race in the world'

The Great Ethiopian Run 10km road race has been rated as the best races in the world by the Runner's World magazine.

The race, which is held annually in Addis Ababa, is the best at mixing upcoming runners with tonnes of potential in the East African region with elite athletes, the report said.

Vitality London 10,000 in the United Kingdom came in second place with Paris 10km road race in France third.

Swansea Bay 10km in Wales, Run Killarney in Ireland and Great Manchester Run in the UK came in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

The organisers of the Great Ethiopian Run also plan the Hawassa Half Marathon, Women 5km race in March, Europe Day Children races in May and Entoto Park Predator Run which is held every month in Addis Ababa.

Athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie, who is a two-time Olympics 10,000m champion, started the race 20 years ago.

The event's General Manager Dagmawit Amare said the report is timely.

“We are delighted to be sitting as number one in the 10km in the world which gives us more energy to work for our great nation in terms of sports,” said Dagmawit in an interview with the Nation Sport.

The 2022 edition of the Great Ethiopian Run will be held on November 20 in Addis Ababa.

During the last edition which was postponed to January, the organisers allowed 25,000 participants while 12,500 participated in 2020.

Ethiopia's Gemechu Dida won in 27 minutes, 22.95 seconds ahead of compatriots Getaneh Mola (27:23.44) and Boki Diriba who finished second and third respectively in the last edition.