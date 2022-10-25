Former London Marathon winner Jeptoo set for StanChart race

One hundred and seventy two elites athletes have registered for the 19th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon planned for Sunday, organisers announced Tuesday.

Former London Marathon champion Priscah Jeptoo will headline the women’s 42 kilometers race that has also attracted Uhuru Classic Marathon silver medalist Shyline Jepkorir.

Some of the big guns in the men’s category are the 2021 Madrid Half Marathon champion Ezra Tanui, Asbel Kipruto and Bravin Kiprop.

The race will start at Carnivore Grounds and end at Uhuru Gardens on the Southern Bypass.

Peter Gitau, the chairman Local Organising Committe, said a total of 14700 people had by Monday morning registered for the race.

The registration is still ongoing virtually at www.nairobimarathon.com and will end on Friday.

Apart from the full marathon, other categories of the race are 21km, 21km wheelchair race, 10km, 42 km corporate relay race and family fun race.

The 10km race has attracted the highest number of participants at 6,509, followed by the half marathon at 4000.

Eight hundred and seven athletes have registered for the full marathon, 2700 for the family fun race and 97 for the wheelchair race.

Fourteen teams will compete in the 42km corporate relay race.

“We trust that the event will continue with little or no hitches. We will strive to deliver an inclusive, sustainable and accessible marathon for all,” said Gitau, adding that they have partnered with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to protect the integrity of the race.

He spoke on Tuesday at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during a joint press briefing with security heads regarding the preparations of the race.

Gitau disclosed that the winners of the full marathon will pocket Sh2 million, while top athletes in the half marathon and 21km wheelchair race will receive Sh300,000.

The 10km and 42km corporate relay races winners will receive Sh200,000 and Sh 100,000 respectively.

Nairobi Deputy Traffic Commander, Mary Kiarie assured all participants of their safety during the race.

She said all roads where the race will take place will be closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 1.30pm.

"We have created traffic diversion and provided access to alternative routes during the designated marathon hours. To ensure smooth flow of traffic, we ask for the public's cooperation with the traffic officers we have stationed around the routes. Additionally, we wish to reaffirm that there will be tight security for the attendees," said Kiarie.