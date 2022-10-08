Last warm up as StanChart Marathon date approaches

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon organisers on Saturday honoured sponsors and partners of this year’s event with warm up races at Karura Forest.

This year’s physical run is set for October 30 on the Southern Bypass route, with Uhuru Gardens being the main venue for the annual event.

At least 15, 000 local and international runners are expected to compete in the physical marathon while 10,000 participants are targeted for the virtual races set to start on October 23.

Saturday's runs were the third and final warm up races held ahead of the main event due in three weeks’ time.

The participants competed in five kilometres, 10km and 21km running trials.

The chairman Local Organising Committee Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Peter Gitau said it was special to celebrate the event's sponsors and partners with the warm up races since it owes it's success to them.

Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has taken place since inception in 2003 with 2020 being the only year it failed to happen due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a special warm up race, for it celebrates our partners and sponsors,” said Gitau.

“This marathon has attracted over 250,000 participants over the last 18 editions to become the largest single-day sporting event in Kenya. We owe this success to collaboration.”

Some of the partners that were represented at the event include Nairobi County, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Coca Cola, Kenya Breweries, Magical Kenya and Prudential Assurance.

In addition to the warm-up races, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon organisers have been hosting a series of training sessions to better equip participants with tools for running.

The training sessions have incorporated Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs). Over 50 PWLDs are expected to grace this year’s event.