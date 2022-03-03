Omanyala to grace third AK meet at Nyayo

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing fourth in the 60-metre dash at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at the Arena Stade Couvert, Liévin in France on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Omanyala improved his national record to 6.57 seconds.

After a series of breathtaking performances where he broke the national record in 60m thrice during the World Indoor Tour in France last month, Omanyala is easily the man to beat in 100m

Omanyala competed last in Nairobi during the Kip Keino Classic on September 18 last year when he almost brought down the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

National 400m champion Mary Moraa from Kenya Police Service, who won women’s 400m race during the first meeting is back alongside compatriot Stanley Kieti, who claimed victory in men's race


A huge turnout is expected for the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting starting Friday at Nyayo National Stadium after the venue was moved from Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi.

