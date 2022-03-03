Omanyala to grace third AK meet at Nyayo
What you need to know:
After a series of breathtaking performances where he broke the national record in 60m thrice during the World Indoor Tour in France last month, Omanyala is easily the man to beat in 100m
Omanyala competed last in Nairobi during the Kip Keino Classic on September 18 last year when he almost brought down the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani
National 400m champion Mary Moraa from Kenya Police Service, who won women’s 400m race during the first meeting is back alongside compatriot Stanley Kieti, who claimed victory in men's race
A huge turnout is expected for the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting starting Friday at Nyayo National Stadium after the venue was moved from Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi.
Besides the ripple effect from Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala’s performances at the World Indoor Tour, there is more interest with athletes eager to qualify for three major events later in the year.
Omanyala, who holds the Africa Record in 100m outdoor of 9.77, broke the National Record in 60m indoor for the first time on February 4 this year when he won at Meeting Elite de Miramas in France.
He glided to 6.63 to shatter the previous National Record of 6.70 set by Paulvince Obuon in 2005.
Omanyala had won his semi-final heat in Lievin 6.63 before losing to Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell from Italy, who won in 6.50.
He then bettered the National Record for the second time when winning in 6.60m at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor in France on February 12 before lowering it further to 6.57 when he finished fourth at the Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais on February 17 in Lievin, France.
"It will be a great feeling to run on home soil after quite a long time. I promise to put on a show for everyone considering there will be a record turnout in the stadium," said Omanyala.
He finished second not only in a National Record but also African Record time of 9.77, losing on the line to American Trayvon Bromell, who clocked 9.76.
Omanyala will face the likes of the 2015 African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who returned the fastest time in men’s 100m of 10.43 during the first AK meeting at the same venue.
Others to watch out for in 100m are Hesbon Ochieng and Steven Baraza from Kenya Prisons, TKD’s Tazana Kamanga and KDF's Stephen Oluoch.
Former national 200m champion Collins Omae, Mike Mokamba (KDF) and Dan Kiviasi (Prisons) are likely to face-off in the men's 200m.
The National Record holder in 100m, Maximila Imali, who won women's 100m in the first meeting and Millicent Ndoro, who won the second meeting in Kisumu, will highlight women's 100m.
Former national 100m champion Eunice Kadogo, Monica Safarnia, and Doreen Waka will also take the blocks in both 100m and 200m races.
Action starts at 8.30am with the women's 100m followed by men's 100m.
Among the finals due for Friday are women's 10,000m, men's 5,000m, men and women's hammer, men and women's long jump and women's pole vault.