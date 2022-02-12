Omanyala shatters National 60m record again

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has once again broken the national record in 60 metres Indoor.

Omanyala rallied from behind to clock 6.60.seconds for the men's 60m victory at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor in Metz, France on Saturday.

The result saw Omanyala better his previous national record set nine days ago at Miramas Indoor Meeting in France by 0.03 seconds.

Omanyala had cruised to victory in 6.63 at Miramas in the final moments after making his debut over the distance in the semi-finals with victory in 6.65.

Omanyala, who is the Africa record holder in 100m (outdoor) in a time of 9.77 seconds, beat Paulvince Obuon's previous national record time of 6.70 seconds set on January 28, 2005 at State College, United States.