Omanyala shatters National 60m record again

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after breaking the African and Kenyan 100m record during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala rallied from behind to clock 6.60.seconds for the men's 60m victory at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor in Metz, France on Saturday
  • The result saw Omanyala better his previous national record set nine days ago at Miramas Indoor Meeting in France by 0.03 seconds
  • Omanyala had cruised to victory in 6.63 at Miramas in the final moments after making his debut over the distance in the semi-finals with victory in 6.65

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has once again broken the national record in 60 metres Indoor.

