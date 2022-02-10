Ferdinand Omanyala beaten in France, Simiu stars

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala’s next race is the Pas-de-Calais, a Gold Tour event on February 17 before turning his focus on World Indoor Championships due March 18-20 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and compatriot Daniel Simiu registered mixed results at the Mondeville Indoor Meeting in France on Wednesday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.