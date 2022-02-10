Ferdinand Omanyala beaten in France, Simiu stars

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and compatriot Daniel Simiu registered mixed results at the Mondeville Indoor Meeting in France on Wednesday night.

Omanyala lost to Briton Adam Thomas in a photo-finish as both athletes returned 6.66 seconds in the semi-final of the 60 metrres indoor race.

Then Omanyala, who ha dashed a to National Record in the 60m indoor when winning at Miramas Indoor Meeting in 6.63 seconds on Friday last week in France, would settle fourth in the final in 6.68 seconds.

American Cravont Charleston won the final in 6.54 seconds as Arthur Cisse from Cote d'Ivoire clocked 6.57 for second place followed by American Devin Quinn in 6.65 in the World Indoor Bronze Tour.

Omanyala’s next race is the Pas-de-Calais, a Gold Tour event on February 17 before turning his focus on World Indoor Championships due March 18-20 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.