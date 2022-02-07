Omanyala eyes another record in France

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Nakuru City Half Marathon champion Daniel Simiu is also in Mondeville for the 3,000 metres race.
  • The Discovery Kenya Cross Country winner is on a list of 16 runners who include among others, two-time Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase silver medalist Mahiedine Mekhissi.  

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is unperturbed by his opponents who have posted better times than him as he heads to the World Athletics Mondeville Indoor Tour meeting for another 60 metres dash in France on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.