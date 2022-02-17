Omanyala sets new National 60m record

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after breaking the African and Kenyan 100m record during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala clocked 6.57 seconds to finish fourth at the Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais on Thursday night in Lievin, France
  • The time was enough to better his National Record for the second time of 6.60m set when winning at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor five days ago in France
  • The 26-year-old broke the National Record the first time on February 4 this year when he won at Meeting Elite de Miramas in France

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya has once again broken his National Record in 60 metres indoor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.