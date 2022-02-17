Omanyala sets new National 60m record

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya has once again broken his National Record in 60 metres indoor.

Omanyala clocked 6.57 seconds to finish fourth at the Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais on Thursday night in Lievin, France.

But the time was enough to better his National Record for the second time of 6.60m set when winning at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor five days ago in France.

The 26-year-old broke the National Record the first time on February 4 this year when he won at Meeting Elite de Miramas in France, clocking 6.63 to shatter the previous National Record of 6.70 set by Paulvince Obuon in 2005.