Female icon who represented Kenya in Olympics for the first time

Tecla Chemabwai Sang inspecting bee hives at her homestead on April 13, 2021

Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The country made history in 1968 when young Tecla Chemabwai Sang participated at the world’s biggest sporting event in Mexico City. Here’s the story of the athletics legend
  • Tecla Chemabwai Sang,Lydia Stevens,Elizabeth Chesire,

As the Olympic Games started in México City on October 12, 1968, with hundreds of participants from across the world, Kenya was making history of its own.

