Song and dance as Faith Kipyegon makes grand return to Nakuru

Business in Nakuru came to a standstill on Friday as multiple world record holder Faith Kipyegon made a triumphant entry into the city.

Kipyegon was received by Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika and her deputy David Kones, among other county officials and residents who had turned up in large numbers to welcome the Keringet-born superstar.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and World 1500 metres record holder Faith Kipyegon exchange pleasantries when the governor hosted Kipyegon at the county headquarters in Nakuru on December 22, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Kipyegon, fresh from being named the World Athlete of the Year - Female Track - by the World Athletics last week and the African Athlete of the Year by the CAA on Thursday, was accompanied by her husband - Timothy Kitum, London 2012 Olympics 800 metres bronze medallist.

Governor Kihika lauded Kipyegon for her tremendous achievements, which "put Nakuru on the world map."

Kipyegon was, without a doubt, the most outstanding athlete in 2023.

Kipyegon was unbeatable in the track in 2023, where she broke three world records in less than two months, and even though the 5,000 metres record was bettered in Eugene by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, she is still the holder of the 1500m and the Mile world records.

She set the 1500m and the mile records inside nine days in June.

She also became the first athlete in Diamond League history to break a world record in multiple disciplines and the first to set more than one world record in a single season.

While her 1500m world record of 3:49.11 in Florence had been coming, her 5,000m record in Paris came out of the blue, with Kipyegon even admitting that she was tired before she clocked 14:05.20 at the Stade Charlety.

World 1500 metres record holder Faith Kipyegon waves to the crowd with her daughter, Alyn, when she was hosted by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika at the county headquarters in Nakuru on December 22, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Kihika said they will honour Kipyegon by identifying, nurturing, developing and promoting sporting talents to promote peace and national cohesion among youth from different communities.

“I am very excited to host the heroine today at the headquarters, from the minute I realised she is from here she became one of those people that I really watch. I am extremely happy to host the world record holder," Kihika said.

"We are proud of her achievements because she is our very own, she is a daughter of this county from Keringet, Kuresoi South Sub County," she added.

Kihika said the Keringet Sports Complex, which is still under renovation, will be renamed Faith Kipyegon Stadium.

Kipyegon’s budding talent began to blossom in Keringet.

Kipyegon said it takes a lot of sacrifices and discipline to achieve what she has as a young woman.

"I feel really motivated and emotional to be celebrated in this way. It is nice for every sportsman in our country,” Kipyegon said.

She urged the governor to complete the Keringet Stadium to enable young talents in the region to develop their talent.

“I want to motivate women and girls, that's my motto. I was not expecting such a heroic welcome. I am happy to be welcomed back. If I was not disciplined I could not be where I am now. I am a proud woman from Nakuru, this is where I started,” she said.

Kihika said her administration is already renovating several stadiums to help nurture talent and make Nakuru a leading sports tourism destination in the region.

According to the governor, the Jawatho Sports Grounds in Njoro Sub County is 70 per cent complete, and refurbishment of Railways grounds, expansion of facilities at Kamukunji Stadium, and grading and levelling of Kariandusi playground are ongoing.

The Nakuru County Assembly is also developing a sports policy, which is undergoing public participation.

They are also developing a County Sports Management Bill 2023, which has since gone through the first reading in the County Assembly and is now under review to align with county development projects.

They have also set aside an annual sports allocation of Sh27 million for procurement and distribution of sports items and equipment across all 55 wards.

The county is fast-tracking the refurbishment of Afraha Stadium.