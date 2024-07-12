Explainer: Sports Ministry, not NOC-K, is responsible for Paris list

The Preparatory and Management Committee (PMC) for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the body tasked with approving Team Kenya's list for the quadrennial championships.

The committee is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Creative Economy and Sports (in this case Ababu Namwamba before President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet on Thursday), according to Government Gazette Notice 1,768 of February 16, 2024.

The revelation follows Namwamba's directive to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to publish the full list of Kenya's contingent travelling to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Namwamba's directive came two days after three Kenyans - Charleen Njuguna, Jolly Lanji and Bevalyne Kwamboka - formally requested the IOC to publish the full list of those travelling to Paris for the 2024 Games and the budget.

The directive also came in the wake of a public outcry that greeted the unveiling of Team Kenya's ceremonial dress by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi on July 5.

Nation Sport has learnt that the hastily made outfits are different from the original sketched designs.

The designs were selected from a competition organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Gazette Notice Number 1,768 of February 16, 2024, signed by Namwamba on December 1, 2023, states that the PMC will oversee the preparation and participation of Team Kenya at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The committee's responsibilities include reviewing work plans, budgets and any other relevant proposals from the NOC-K and the Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC).

Public outcry

The Vice Chairman of the PMC is the Principal Secretary, the Ministry of Sports, Peter Tum.

other members are NOC-K president Paul Tergat, KNPC president Ronald Milare, Team Kenya Paris chef de mission Shadrack Maluki, NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku, NOC-K treasurer Anthony Kariuki, KNPC secretary general Stanley Mutuma and Sports Fund chairman Jack Tuwei.

Also on the committee are Team Kenya CEO Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani, Sports Ministry officer Caroline Kariuki, Ruth Jerotich Bungei, Everlyn Ouma, athletes' representative and media liaison James Waindi.

The PMC's mandate runs from December 1, 2023, to December 1, 2024.

Perhaps due to the public outcry, the CS directed NOC-K to finalise the list of Team Kenya's delegation to the 2024 Olympics, detailing the specific role of each member.

“The delegation to be kept at the barest minimum as directed by myself and affirmed by the PMC. The priority is athletes, their coaches and medics,” wrote Namwamba.

He said NOC-K should rationalise the provisional budget agreed between NOC-K and the Principal Secretary, who is the accounting officer for the State Department of Sports.

“The final budget should reflect the actual number of qualified athletes,” said Namwamba.

However, a source told Nation Sports that NOC-K had already submitted a full team of athletes and officials who had qualified.

Namwamba had also directed NOC-K to prepare a detailed report on the process, status and cost of the ceremonial, training and competition kit for Team Kenya procured by NOC-K.

“Do further note that in line with the Government's transparency and accountability policy, the full Team Kenya delegation should be made public by NOC-K,” said Namwamba, who wished Team Kenya good health and great success as they fly our national flag on the world's grandest sporting stage.

