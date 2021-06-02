Excitement as Eldoret readies to welcome athletes again

Organisers of this year’s Eldoret City Marathon are excited at the prospect of staging a world-class event after overcoming many hiccups.

On Wednesday, two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who is also the race director, told Nation Sport that he is happy that this year’s race will finally take place on June 6 after being postponed from the original date of April 11 due to a spike in the number of new Covid-19 infections in Kenya.

Last year’s edition of the marathon was cancelled when coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of sporting activities globally.

“It has been a long journey for us as the Local Organising Committee due to the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted sporting activities across the globe. Sunday is the day we have been waiting for. We are happy that a good number of athletes will compete,” said Tanui.

Many elite runners had their athletics season wiped out last year, and they are preparing for a new season, with the five World Marathon Majors being held in October and November.

Tanui said the Eldoret City Marathon has been a good hunting ground for foreign managers scouting for talent in the country.

“We expect many athletes to sign up contracts when they run well because managers from various athletics management would use such a race to get new talent. It’s an opportunity and athletes must compete well for their own gain,” said Tanui.

The race will be held under the theme of ‘climate action’ and will be used to sensitise the local community on tree planting in Uasin Gishu County, and across the country.

Uasin Gishu County governor Jackson Mandago who is also the race patron yesterday said organisers are targeting to plant more that three million trees by end of the year.

“Our target is to increase the forest cover. We are looking forward to planting more than three million trees, and we shall also roll out the tree planting exercise to other regions as one way of helping conserving the environment,” said Mandago.