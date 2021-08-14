Ethiopians sure to give the hosts tough challenge

Bikila Tadese Takele

Ethiopia’s Bikila Tadese Takele competes in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia’s Bikila Tadese Takele will seek to retain the 3,000 metres steeplechase  title the country won in the 2018 edition of the games through Takele Nigate. Nigate won gold after timing 8minutes, 25.35sec ahead of Kenya’s Leonard Bett (8:25.39) and Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale (8:26.16).
  • Tadese competed in the Wanda Florence Diamond League, finishing second behind Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali.

Just like at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kenyan athletes should expect stiff competition from Ethiopian opponents when the country hosts the 18th edition of World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

