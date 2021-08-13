Sprints coach urges juniors to emulate Omanyala in races

World Under 20 Championships

Safaricom’s Chief Technology Information Officer Morten Bangsgaard (left) hands over a dummy cheque for Sh66. 5 million to World Athletics Under 20 CEO Mike Rabar on August 13, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Safaricom sponsors track and field championship to the tune of Sh66.5m

Kenya national junior sprints coach, Andrew Maritim, has challenged his sprinters to borrow a leaf from the 100 metres national record holder, Ferdinand Omanyala, ahead of next week’s World Athletics Under-20 Championships that will be staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.