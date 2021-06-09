Letesenbet Gidey smashes women's 10,000m world record

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey poses with the clock after setting a new women's 5,000m world record of 14 minutes 6.62 seconds. in Valencia, Spain on October 7, 2020. Gidey on June 8, 2021 broke the women's 10,000m world record.

  • Gidey's time of 29 minutes 1.03sec at Ethiopia's Olympic trials held in Hengelo in the Netherlands means she now holds the world records in the 5,000m and 10,000m.
  • She becomes the first woman to hold the 5,000m and 10,000m world records simultaneously since Norway's Ingrid Kristiansen did so from 1986-1993.

