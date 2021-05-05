Obiri set for Doha Diamond League meet

By  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Their last meeting was at last year's Monaco Diamond League where Obiri won in 14:22.12 with Gidey coming in second in 14:26.57.
  • "My plan after the Tokyo Olympics is to move into road racing and the Istanbul event provided a good experience as I look forward to the Olympics," said Obiri.
  • However, Doha will be the second event in the 2021 Diamond League. The league that has 14 events starts in Gateshead in Great Britain.

Two-time World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri will be seeking her fourth victory in the 3,000m when the Doha 2021 Diamond League event goes down on May 28 at Qatar's capital.

