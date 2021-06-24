Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge documentary to be released

Eliud Kipchoge during Ineos 1:59 Challenge

Eliud Kipchoge during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019.

Photo credit: Pool | INEOS 1:59 Challenge

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipchoge became the first man to ever run a full marathon, 42.195km, under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria in 2019
  • In a statement, his management said that they had decided to document his journey as an inspiration to humanity in a movie titled, ‘The Last Milestone!’
  • The inspirational documentary, which was executively produced by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott and directed by Jake Scott, will receive its digital release on August 23

The inspirational Eliud Kipchoge’s INEOS 1:59 Challenge film is set to be released next month.

