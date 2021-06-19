List: Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics
Athletics Kenya on Saturday named the country's track, field and marathon teams for the Tokyo Olympics following a three-day trial at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
Here is the full list of members of Team Kenya for Tokyo Games:
Women:
400m:- Hellen Syombua
800m:- Mary Moraa, Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich
1,500m:- Faith Chepng'etich, Winny Chebet
3,000m:- Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Cherotich
5,000m:- Lilian Kasait, Hellen Obiri, Agnes Tirop
10,000m:- Hellen Obiri, Irene Cheptai, Sheila Chelangat
20km race walk:- Emily Ngii
Marathon:- Bridget Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Peres Chepchirchir
Men:
100m:- Ferdinand Omanyala, Mark Otieno
400m:- Emmanuel Korir
400m:- Moitalel Mpoke
High Jump:- Mathew Sawe
Javelin:- Julius Yego
800m:- Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir
1,500m:- Charles Simotwo, Kamar Etyang, Abel Kipsang
3,000m steeplechase:- Abraham Kibwott, Leonard Bett, Benjamin Kigen
5,000m:- Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simiu, Samuel Chebole
10,000m:- Geoffrey Kamworor, Rodgers Kwemoi, Weldon Kipkurui
20km race walk :- Samuel Gathimba (20km race)
Marathon:- Eliud Kipchoge, Amos Kipruto, Lawrence Cherono
Officials
Team Manager:- Benjamin Njoga
Assistant Team Manager:- Kennedy Tanui
Coaches:- Julius Kirwa, Patrick Sang, Francis Kamau Mfae, David Letting, Eric Kimaiyo
Team Chaperone:- Joan Mwaura
Susan Kamau (Athletics Kenya Chief Administrative Officer
David Miano (Athletics Kenya Treasurer)