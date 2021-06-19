List: Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics

Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics poses for photos at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There were a few omissions

Athletics Kenya on Saturday named the country's track, field and marathon teams for the Tokyo Olympics following a three-day trial at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Oduor, Mwaniki save best for last in Olympics qualifiers

  2. Bale warns Wales 'can hurt' Italy

  3. Uganda Olympic team member tests positive on arrival in Japan

  4. Fans, police clash as Ahly edge Esperance, Chiefs shock Wydad

  5. Bucks oust Nets to reach East finals

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.