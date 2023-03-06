Eldoret City Marathon winners to be paid on Friday

Winners of the fourth edition of the Eldoret City Marathon held last year will be paid on Friday, organisers announced on Monday,

Winners of the marathon held on April 10 will receive Sh3.5 million, while the top 20 finishers will also be awarded.

Race director Moses Tanui said the delay was due to technical issues.

“I want to tell the athletes that it was not my wish to delay the prize money and I know how it feels when one is waiting to be paid after competing. There were technical issues which affected the whole process but on Friday everybody shall be rewarded,” Tanui told journalists on Monday in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

“The marathon will continue because it is already in the calendar and is an opening to young athletes to get more races in future. We started the marathon to consider athletes who have been competing locally and have nowhere to showcase their talents," added the two-time Boston Marathon champion.

Victor Kipchirchir defended his title in 2 hours 13 minutes and 10 seconds ahead of Michael Mutai who clocked 2:13:23, while Josphat Bett sealed the podium positions in 2:13:58.

In the women's category, Emily Chebet finished the race in 2:29:57 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir who timed 2:30:13, while Lilian Jelagat was third in 2:30:23.

He added that the partnership between Kenya and Ethiopia through the Eldoret City Marathon and the Great Ethiopian Run will boost sports tourism.

The Great Ethiopian Run is the brain child of Ethiopia’s athletics legend Haile Gebreslassie, while the Eldoret City Marathon was initiated by Tanui.

The partnership will see Desene Hailu Bikila compete in the men’s category and Meseret Hirea line up in the women’s category compete in the 2023 edition of the Eldoret City Marathon.

The two athletes won the Bokoji Road Race in Ethiopia and will fly into the country fully sponsored in an agreement with the Great Ethiopian Run.

The same will apply to the 2022 Eldoret City Marathon winners who will grace the Great Bokoji race in May this year.