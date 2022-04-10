Kipchirchir, Chebet win Eldoret Marathon

Victor Kipchirchir successfully defended his Eldoret City Marathon title after beating a strong field on Sunday in the fourth edition of the race.

Kipchirchir, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County crossed the line in 2 hours 13 minutes and 10 seconds ahead of Michael Mutai who clocked 2:13:23 while Josphat Bett sealed the podium in 2:13:58.

Kipchirchir ran in a pack of about eight athletes before surging forward at 34km mark and with no reaction from the chasing pack, he maintained his pace to the finish line.

"I had prepared well for the race because I was expecting stiff competition. I gauged my competitors in the leading pack and decided to increase my pace at 34km mark," said Kipchirchir.

In the women category, upcoming Emily Chebet an a brilliant race before dropping the other competitors at the 38km mark and led all the way to the finish line.

Chebet finished the race in 2:29:57 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir who timed 2:30:13 while Lilian Jelagat was third in 2:30:23.

Having finished in the eighth position last year, Chebet said her target this year was to win and her dream came true.

The race, which advocates for mitigation for climate change, has seen some corporates and institutions plant more than 10 million trees in Eldoret which has increased the forest cover from four to seven percent.

The race also is in discussion with the Great Ethiopian Run in Ethiopia where they want to partner such that athletes who win in the Great Bekoji race will compete in Eldoret City Marathon and vice versa.

Some of the races that the Great Ethiopian Run organises include Hawasa Half Marathon, monthly Entoto Park Predator race, European Children's Race, Great Bekoji Race and Women's First 5km Race.

The race also saw international athletes from various countries compete including USA (two), Uganda (seven) with Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Denmark registering.

Race director, two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui termed this year's edition a success and revealed that next year they will be introducing the wheelchair race and paraylmpics category as one way of bringing everyone on board.

"We shall be improving on standards each year. We are happy that next year we shall have a category for the wheelchair athletes both men and women and also the paraylmpic athletes so that everyone counts himself or herself as a participant," said Tanui.

Selected results

Men 42km

1. Victor Kipchirchir 2:13:10

2. Michael Mutai 2:13:23

3. Josphat Bett 2:13:58

4. Timothy Kosgei 2:14:34

5. Felix Kirwa 2:14:38

Women 42km

1. Emily Chebet 2:29:58

2. Shyline Jepkorir 2:30:13

3. Lilian Jelagat 2:30:23

4. Emily Jepkemboi 2:30:52