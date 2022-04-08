Drug cheats told to stay away from Eldoret Marathon

The fourth edition of the Eldoret City Marathon is expected to attract a good number of athletes when it goes down in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Sunday.

Both defending champions (Victor Kipchirchir and Mercy Kipchumba) in the men’s and women’s categories will be lining up for the race.

Kipchirchir, who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, told Nation Sport he is up to the task and he will be going for his title despite stiff competition.

“I know many will be eyeing the title but I have done good preparations ahead of the race on Sunday. I had a slight injury but I have healed and my training went on well for the last two weeks without a hitch. I’m looking forward to a nice race,” said Kipchirchir.

The officials are in the final process of finalising the list after registration closed on Thursday with athletes expected to troop into Eldoret Sports Club to collect their bib numbers.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion, Moses Tanui, who is also the race director, warned athletes who are using performance-enhancing substances drugs not to set a foot on the race because there will be random checks on race day.

“We are practicing clean sport and we won’t be associated with those who are using performance enhancing drugs because that is not a fair game. A number of athletes shall be tested randomly,” said Tanui.

The guest of honour for the race is Ethiopia’s ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem Tikea, who has in the past been advocating for more collaboration among the East African countries in sports.

The race will start at the University of Eldoret and end at Zion Mall.

“We expect a good race this year and we are happy that organisation went on well without a hitch compared to last year where we had to move the race from traditional April to June. We also expect a good number of athletes because this is their race and they want to impress at home,” said Tanui.

He also urged fans to turn up and cheer athletes after missing out on action last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We shall be observing the health protocols and we are happy that fans have been allowed. They should ensure that they observe the Covid-19 protocols and wear masks because it is a gathering and we don’t want to be super spreaders,” added Tanui.

All top 20 athletes will also be subjected to testing by Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and thereafter receive their dues in a month's time.

And for the second time, results will be accurate after the organisers procured electronic timing gadgets as one way of elevating the race in line with the World Athletics standards.