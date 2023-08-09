Eldoret City Marathon unveil new sponsor

The organisers of Eldoret City Marathon have unveiled a new sponsor ahead of this year's race set for on October 1.

The Gulf Royal and Economic Global Holding will be the new sponsors.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who is the race director, urged athletes to continue registering for the race.

“Preparations for the fifth edition of the race are at an advanced stage and we are glad because we have the prize money after a new sponsor came on board. The race as we have always said is meant to catapult local talents to international level,” said Tanui.

“This is a race we want to build to international standards to resemble other races across the world. We shall also in future increase the prize money and make it the richest in Africa as one way of empowering the youth because it’s a local race,” added Tanui.

As part of a long term plan, the new partners are committed to establishing a state-of-the-art training facility in Eldoret.

Tanui said the winner's prize remains the same where both men and women will go home Sh3.5 million (USD 24,407) richer and all the top 20 athletes will receive cash rewards in both categories.

All participants will receive a medal upon completing the race with the first 50 athletes to cross the line receiving a blanket each.

Tanui also said that they have a partnership with the Great Ethiopian Run in Ethiopia which will see two athletes who won the 10km Great Bokoji Run compete in this year’s Eldoret Marathon.

“We have established a good relationship with Ethiopia because we have been friends for a long time and we saw it wise to build our races in Africa,” added Tanui.