Edwin Bwire triumphs in Busia Border race

Edwin Bwire easily won the Busia Border marathon after negotiating a through a convincing 15km race through the border towns of Kenya and Uganda.

Hundreds of athletes

Bwire saw off competition from hundreds of athletes drawn from the two neighbouring countries to triumph in the race with an impressive 52:01:21 timing.

Davis Kemboi and Joseph Andati claimed the remaining podium positions by finishing second and third respectively.

“It was a tough race but I have been practicing so I’m in good shape. I hope this win will help me go for bigger races,” said Bwire.

The event, aimed at providing unity of purpose and promoting health and general awareness through sports, was attending by several leaders including Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who officially flagged off the race, alongside Busia Governor Paul Otuoma.

Sporting nation

“Yesterday, we won the World Cross Country Championship in Serbia. Kenya is a sporting nation and our athletes have done well to put us on the world map. These talents we have, the government has a roadmap to support each one of them. I'm excited to be in Busia and wish to urge you all to continue living together in harmony especially with our brothers and sisters from Uganda,” said Kuria.

Also present was Busia County woman representative Catherine Omanyo, MSME PS Susan Mangemi, Teso South lawmaker Mary Emase, area MCAs, and officials from Athletics Kenya officials.

“We consistently interact with our brothers from Uganda on a number of matters and especially trade. This event signify and bring closer the working relationship,” said Otuoma.

Meanwhile, Harriert Okiring, Angella Mirriam and Linet Nasirumbi finished in the top three positions, respectively, in the Women’s 15km race.

The three-part race also drew participants in the men and women 5km and 10km disciplines.