Doping: Sprinter Mark Otieno banned for two years

Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai, who won Porto Marathon on November 6, this year and Kigali International Peace Marathon silver medallist Johnstone Kibet Maiyo have been banned for three years each.



Kimutai, 30, who will serve her sentence from November, 16 this year, tested positive for Testosterone, and her results from September 20, this year have been disqualified.



Maiyo, 34, has been found guilty for using Erythropoietin (Epo) and will now serve the sentence from July 20, this year with his results since May 29, this year being trashed.



Kimutai and Maiyo have competed once this year.



Their suspension comes three weeks after the country survived being banned from international events by the World Athletics Council owing to the rising cases of doping in the country.