Doping: Forgery suspect Elias Kiptum arraigned before JKIA court

This photo taken on March 6, 2008, shows a runner powering up a country road during an early morning training run near a training camp in Kaptagat, Eldoret. Forgery suspect Elias Kiptum, believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya's image in the athletics world, by developing false doping allegations against Kenyan athletes was Monday morning arraigned before Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a thorough operation by DCI sleuths on April 18, a raid conducted at Kiptum's residence in Iten, within Elgeyo Marakwet County saw the confiscation of several documents bearing ADAK and AK letter heads, alongside suspicious bank slips. 
  • “Contract agreement documents between local suspects and the foreign journalists, three laptops, mobile phones among other electronic gadgets were also confiscated from the suspect's house and are undergoing forensic analysis at DCI Headquarters,” said the statement. 

Forgery suspect Elias Kiptum, believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya's image in the athletics world, was on Monday arraigned before Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court.

