Court detains Robertson over sexual assault, possession of gun

Banned New Zealander athlete Zane Robertson will be detained for five days to allow police to complete investigations in a case he is accused of illegal possession of a firearm and attempted rape in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Emily Kigen at Iten Law Courts on Thursday, the prosecution said it needs more time to conclude investigations.

The prosecution stated that the athlete, who is serving a suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for anti-doping violations, is a flight risk.

The case will be mentioned on September 28.

The rifle found and ammunition, according to the court, will be taken to the Government Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to establish if it has been used to commit a crime in the country.

Robertson and Titus Kiprotich were arrested in Mindililwo sub-location in Keiyo North Sub County.

The investigating team is also expected to visit the Immigration Department to establish the status of Robertson in the country.

Robertson holds the Oceania and New Zealand long-distance records and also bagged a bronze medal in 5,000m at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He was banned for eight years in March by the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand after he tested positive for Erythropoietin, commonly known as EPO, at a race in Manchester, England, last May. He was found guilty of tampering with the doping control process.

The court allowed the accused to be taken to hospital after a request was placed by his lawyer, Isaac Sambu.

Police forced their way into his house on the outskirts of Iten on Wednesday morning and discovered an AK 47 and bullets.

Speaking on Wednesday, Keiyo Sub-County Police Commandant Tom Makori said they were told there was a birthday party early Tuesday evening, and one woman who had been invited alleged that she was sexually harassed.

Makori said that she left the party and reported the incident at Iten Police Station.

“When police arrived at the scene, the occupants refused to open the door. We put the house under surveillance the whole night. In the morning, we managed to get in and a search was conducted. We a found a rifle and 23 bullets, 7.62 special. We made the arrests immediately,” Makori said.