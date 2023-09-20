A New Zealander coach, Kenyan arrested with gun in Iten

An athletics coach from New Zealand and a Kenyan have been arrested in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County after they were found with an illegal weapon on Wednesday, police have said.

Acting on a tip-off, police forced their way inside a house on the outskirts of Iten on Wednesday morning and discovered an AK 47 rifle and 23 bullets.

An AK-47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition, and a sword recovered from a suspect at a residence in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 20, 2023.

Keiyo Sub-County Police Commandant Tom Makori said they were told there was a birthday party early Tuesday evening, and one woman who had been invited alleged that she was sexually harassed.

Makori said that the left the party and reported the incident at Iten Police Station.

“When police arrived at the scene, the occupants refused to open the door. We put the house under surveillance the whole night. In the morning, we managed to get in and a search was conducted. We found a rifle and 23 bullets, 7.62 special. We made the arrests immediately,” Makori said.

The arrested duo will be arraigned in court on Thursday on sexual offences charges and also handling illegal firearms, according to Makori.

Makori said that the foreigner, who came to the country as an athlete, has since stopped running and is now a coach. He is married to a Kenyan and has been residing in the town.

"Police will continue with investigations to get more details on what exactly he is doing in Iten," he said.

The police boss said that there was also a gang that is targeting stealing computers and television sets in Iten and the security team was trailing them.

Iten is one of the best high altitude training destinations for athletes globally and several world beaters train here.