AK wants foreign athletes monitored after Robertson arrested with a gun

Athletics Kenya (AK) has called on the government to act fast and decisively on athletes and coaches who come to the country with hidden agenda under the disguise of training.

AK President Jack Tuwei said that the authorities concerned should follow up on what some of these foreign sportsmen do and if their activities are as stipulated in their permits.

Tuwei was reacting to news where New Zealand distance runner Zane Robertson, who was banned for eight years after failing a drug test and tampering with the doping control process, was arrested in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County with illegal weapons on Wednesday.

Robertson was banned in March this year by the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand after he tested positive for Erythropoietin, commonly known as EPO, at a race in Manchester, England, last May.

Acting on a tip-off, police forced their way inside a house on the outskirts of Iten on Wednesday morning and discovered an AK 47 rifle and 23 bullets.

“My concern is with the people charged with allowing these people in the country. Do they know what they come to do here and how long they stay?“ Posed Tuwei, adding that the lives of Kenyan athletes must be safeguarded at all costs.

“We can’t have foreigners staying around for eternity doing illegal things,” said Tuwei, in a telephone interview.

“We have had some bringing into the country illegal medical apparatus. If they can bring in weapons then how safe are our athletes? How far can they go?”

Keiyo Sub-County Police Commandant Tom Makori said they were told there was a birthday party early Tuesday evening, and one woman who had been invited alleged that she was sexually harassed.

The police went to the scene and were denied access but the following morning, a search was conducted resulting in the discovery of a rifle and 23 bullets.

Two individuals arrested at the house will be arraigned on Thursday and charged with sexual assault and handling an unlicensed firearm.