Cocky Kotut inspired to go for Amsterdam Marathon victory

Bullish Hamburg Marathon champion Cyprian Kotut believes he has what it takes to win the Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday.

Kotut, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County, in April lowered Eliud Kipchoge’s nine-year-old Hamburg Marathon course record of 2:05:30 with an impressive 2:04:47.

He will certainly fancy the Amsterdam men’s crown held by Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, with a winning team of 2:03:39 last year.

Kotut said that he is sure of a top-three finish.

“Since my win in April, I’m going for a mission which is different from the last assignment. I have prepared well for the last three months,” said Kotut.

He said that the wins by his 2Running Athletics Club training mates Amos Kipruto in London Marathon and Benson Kipruto in Chicago Marathon last weekend has inspired him to also go for victory on Sunday.

Kotut, who is the younger brother of three-time London Marathon champion Martin Lel, wants to follow his brother’s footsteps.