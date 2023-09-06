Coach: Omanyala mentality affected by Budapest performance

Commonwealth Games 100metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala’s self- confidence has taken a hit after his unexpected performance at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, his coach reckons.

Duncan Ayiemba said that his athlete’s performance in Budapest dealt him a blow, hence deciding to take a low key profile and as he took stock before returning stronger.

“He had high hopes of a medal in Budapest. Every Kenyan had high hopes and everyone supported him,” said Ayiemba. “However, everything did not go as planned and that affected Omanyala’s mentality.”

However, Ayiemba said that all isn’t lost as his athlete is regaining self-esteem daily, hoping to perform well in the Diamond League final at the Prefontaine Classic on September 16 to 17 at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

Ayiemba said that Omanyala’s performance in Budapest was purely mental and not his big muscles.

“ We did this Body Mass Index (BMI) test and muscle to body fat test and he passed incredibly. He was declared quite fit,” said Ayiemba.

Omanyala, who posted regularly on his social media pages, went mute after he finished seventh during the men’s 100m final on August 20 at the World Athletics Championships.

American Noah Lyles won the final in a world leading and personal best time of 9.83 seconds, beating Letsile Tebogo from Botswana and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes to second and third places in 9.88 and 9.88 respectively.

Tebogo made history as the first African to medal in 100m at the World Athletics Championships.

Omanyala, who is also the Africa 100m champion and record holder, had sailed through to the final by a whisker as one of the best losers.

Nevertheless, Omanyala, 27, made history as the first Kenyan sprinter to reach the final of a World Athletics Championships.

Last post

In his last social media post on August 21, Omanyala said: “Live to fight another day!”

Omanyala, the fourth fastest man this season, made a low key return to finish second at Gala dei Castelli, a World Athletics Continental Silver Tour event on Monday in Switzerland.

The former rugby player, who has been training in Miramas, France since the world championships, clocked 10.04, losing to Jamaican Oblique Seville in 10.01 as South African Akani Simbine timed 10.13 for third.

Omanyala will again compete at 59. Palio Citta’ della Quercia, another World Athletics Continental Silver Tour event today in Rovereto, Italy.