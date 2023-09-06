Ugandan Arsenal fan stabbed to death over match against Manchester United

As the video assistant referees (VAR) scrambled to prove Alejandro Garnacho offside goal at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, a suspected murder linked to the match was about to happen in Western Uganda.

Some 10,000 kilometres away from Emirates, in Sheema township, an Arsenal fan was allegedly knifed to death by a Manchester United fanatic moments after Arsenal’s 3:1 victory.

Police are hunting for the 22-year-old suspect accused of murdering the peasant farmer following a disagreement over the weekend English Premier League bout that sparked cheers and outrage in equal measure.

Jackson Aineruhanga, a resident of Rwanyinakahire cell, Rwamujojo Ward, was stabbed to death moments after the match, police have said.

"It is alleged that in the evening of September 3, 2023, Aineruhanga developed a misunderstanding with the suspect in a video hall while watching a football match between Manchester United and Arsenal," the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime said.

The two football fanatics’ argument started after Man United Alejandro Garnacho’s late goal was ruled out for offside by the VAR.

"The two later went to one of the bars but they were ejected because they were quarreling. This forced the suspect to run after the victim whom he stabbed on the chest with a sharp object. The victim is said to have bled to death after the attack,” Tumusiime added.

Until late Tuesday, the suspect was on the run but Tumusiime said the scene of the attack was visited by detectives and a piece of a stick with suspected blood stains was recovered from the scene.