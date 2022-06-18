Chumo, Chebet win inaugural Iten-Paris 10km race

Josphat Chumo and Miriam Chebet were on Saturday crowned winners of the inaugural Iten-Paris 10km Road Race in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The race was organised by the French Embassy in Kenya in conjunction with Agnes Tirop’s Angels Foundation and Athletics Kenya. It's also part of preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Chumo, who is an upcoming athlete won the race in 28:55.2 ahead of Josphat Melly who clocked 29:36.6 while Felix Kurui was third after timing 29:40.7.

The Iten-based Chumo said he was glad to win at home.

“The race was good and I’m happy I managed to win today. I had prepared well and winning has given me more confidence to continue working hard. I’m targeting to be in the Kenyan team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France,” said Chumo.

In the women's category, Miriam Chebet beat a competitive field to cross the finishing line in 32:54.6 ahead of Cynthia Chemweno who timed 33:15.8 while Millicent Kemboi clocked 34:05.1.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Chebet, who ran from the front said that her plan to stick with the leading pack before surging forward at the half way mark worked.

“I came to Iten last year and I have been training well. When I heard about the race, I wanted to give it a try and I’m glad to have won the race which is a good motivation ahead of upcoming races,” said Chebet who has never competed internationally.

French ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster-Menager said she was glad to partner with athletics stakeholders adding that the 10km race is just the beginning as more events are in the pipeline ahead of 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

French Ambassador to Kenya, Aline Kuster-Menager (second left), accompanied by four-time New York Marathon Champion Mary Keitany (right) and a section of participants of the Inaugural Iten, Paris 10 kilometres Road Race in Elgeyo Marakwet County, a partnership between Athletics Kenya and the French Embassy on June 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She said that the race will be organised annually to raise awareness on gender-based violence which has been on the rise.

“We are glad to associate with Tirop Angels Foundation and as the world prepares for the Summer Olympic Games in 2024 in Paris, we saw it wise to start preparations early in terms of identifying new talents.

"The other thing is to also use the sport to end gender-based violence which is on the rise especially in athletics and this is something that has to be stopped,” said the ambassador.

The Seoul Marathon champion Joan Jelimo, who is also an official at the Tirop Angels Foundation said they are still working on awareness because gender-based violence affects both male and female athletes.

“We are still on the introduction part making sure the community know what we are doing and our goal is to end the menace. It affects both men and women and we need support from various stakeholders because it is on the rise,” said Jelimo.