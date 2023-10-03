Chicago Marathon: Kelvin Kiptum sets sights on the big prize

In his first marathon, Kelvin Kiptum ran the fifth fastest time in Valencia Marathon last year, winning the race in two hours, one minute and 53 seconds.

Many expected him to be named in the elite field for last month’s Berlin Marathon but the soft-spoken athlete says he wanted to run in Chicago Marathon scheduled for Sunday because it offers him more time to prepare.

London Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum after training at Chepkorio in Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 29, 2023, ahead of Chicago Marathon slated for October 8.



And as he heads to Sunday’s race, Kiptum has not only set his eyes on winning the prize but he is out to also lower the course record of 2:03:45 held by his compatriot Dennis Kimetto from 2013.

In April, Kiptum proved to his critics that winning the 2022 Valencia Marathon, and running a course record did not come by sheer luck. He ran the second fastest time in the history of the marathon at the London Marathon (2:01:25).

In London, he shave off more than one minute of the course record time of of 2:02:37 previously held by Eliud Kipchoge since 2019. Afterwards, he said he wasn’t aware that he had come so close to the world record.

In an interview with Nation Sport, he said that he has trained well and he is focused on delivering a good run on Sunday.

He said Kipchoge’s world record time of 2:01:09 will be difficult to beat, but it is not an impossibility.

“I have finished my training programme and I’m heading to Chicago confident of doing well and registering good results. My target here is to run a course record which has been in existence since 2013 and I know if we compete well, we can achieve that,” said Kiptum.

Training at the high altitude area of Chepkorio in Elgeyo Marakwet, Kiptum said that he has always enjoyed training at the area which has produced good results and he has been sharpening his skills for the last three months.

“I started preparing for the race in June and it went on gradually from loading to vigorous training. I would train alternately between Chepkorio and Kerio Valley to benefit from the two climatic conditions these places offered.

“I have seen the line-up of the race, and it looks exciting. It will not be easy, but I will run my best race and just focus on being on the podium,” said Kiptum.