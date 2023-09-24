High Five: Eliud Kipchoge rules Berlin again!

In Berlin

Eliud Kipchoge Sunday claimed his fifth Berlin Marathon title on Sunday after winning the 42km race in two hours, two minutes and 42 seconds.

Kipchoge, who is also the world marathon record holder, dropped Ethiopia's Derseh Kindie at the 32 kilometre mark to run a solo race all the way to the finish line.

It's the fifth time he is emerging champion in Berlin following other triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

From left: Second-placed Kenya's Vincent Kipkemoi, winner Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and third-placed Ethiopia's Tadese Takele celebrate on the podium after the men's race of the Berlin Marathon on September 24, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Photo credit: Tobias Schwarz | AFP

His fifth title makes him the most successful athlete in Berlin Marathon, one better than Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie who has four titles to his name.

Much of the pre-race talk was dominated by Kipchoge's stab at his world record of 2:01:09, set last year in Berlin, and it looked likely as the leading pack cruised past the half-way mark in 60:22.

However, but at the 30km mark it became apparent that Kipchoge's record was safe as they were running at 2:01:30 course, about 21 seconds outside the world record.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (second left) is surrounded by pace runners as he passes the 22km mark as he competes to win the men's race of the Berlin Marathon on September 24, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.



Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP

After dropping Kindie, Kipchoge took control of the race to finish first ahead of compatriot Vincent Kipkemboi who capped a fantastic marathon debut with an impressive time of 2:03:13.