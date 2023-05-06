Cheruiyot, Kipkoech win first Roan Antelope Half Marathon

Alfred Cheruiyot and Caren Kipkoech are the winners of the inaugural Roan Antelope Half Marathon that was held at Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County on Saturday.

Cheruiyot romped home to win the men’s race as Vincent Kipyegon and Splash Kirui came in second and third respectively.

Kipkoech clinched the women’s race in 1hr 20min 8sec followed by Frida Chelang'a and Cynthia Cherop.

Winners in both categories pocketed Sh250,000 each in prize money while runners up got Sh100,000.

Athletes who came in third were also given cash. All the top 10 athletes came from the Rift Valley.

Daniel Pila was the best placed local entry at position 21.

The race was held to market Ruma National Park as well as promote conservation of the roan antelope.

Other participants in the race included Governor Gladys Wanga, her deputy Oyugi Magwanga, MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), and musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee.