Bigger and better: Absa pump in more millions into Kip Keino Classic

Absa Kenya has double its sponsorship for this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic scheduled for May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Absa Kenya managing director Abdi Mohamed announced a sponsorship of Sh 60 million for the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic, up from Sh 23m the bank released for last year’s event.

Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamed speaks during the launch of the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classic at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on May 5, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mohamed said the sponsorship that marks their largest investment will see Sh50m go towards the cash prizes and logistics among other things.

Mohamed explained that Sh10m will cover expenses for this year’s Sirikwa Classic World Athletics Cross Country Tour that was held February 4 in Eldoret and for Team Kenya for the just ended Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships.

“This is our biggest investment and we are so proud of it. We have now spend close to Sh 100m in three editions of Kip Keino Classic now,” said Mohamed.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei makes his remarks during the launch of the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classic at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on May 5, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mohamed was speaking when he handed over the sponsorship cheque to Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke and Kip Keino Meet Director Barnaba Korir and Meet manager Kennedy Tanui at a colourful ceremony at the Safari Park Hotel on Friday.

Mohamed said the drive to fund sports in the country is derived from their “Äfricanacity” campaign that embraces the African spirit that always finds unique ways of getting things done regardless of the situation.