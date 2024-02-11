Chepng’etich leaps to new national triple jump record in USA

Winny Chepng'etich Bii Saturday shattered her own national record in the women's triple jump event at the 2024 Boston College Eagle Elite invitational meet in the USA.

Chepng'etich, a student at the Oklahoma State University, registered a jump of 13.72m breaking her previous mark of 13.49m she recorded last month during the Arkansas Invitational at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, USA.

In her first attempt, she managed to jump 13.45m, then 13.42m in her second attempt. Her third jump saw her record 13.54m before she ended her day with the new national record of 13.72m.

In a telephone interview with Nation Sport, Chepng'etich couldn’t hide her joy saying that her dream is to make it to the Olympic Games in Paris, France this year.

She said her training has been good and the coaches have been so supportive in her journey.

“Self-discipline, training hard and focus has led to good results and I’m so glad to have broken my record once again. This has really motivated me to go for more and I know with time the best will come.

“I give credit to my coach for my performance because she has really helped me to get better. My classes have been going on well and balancing between classes and training has shaped me to become a better person,” said Chepng'etich who is pursuing Business and Sports Management at Oklahoma State University.