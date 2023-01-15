Athlete Sylvia Chelangat heads to the US after securing scholarship

World Under-20 400m bronze medalist Sylvia Chelangat jets out Sunday night to the US after securing a scholarship to South Carolina University.

She will pursue a degree in Nursing- her childhood dream course and also continue running.

“I’m so excited after getting a chance to go and pursue my dream in the USA after finishing my O-level education at Lelu Secondary School in Kericho, County. It has been a long journey, but I’m glad that I will finally be settling down and start the next phase of my life,” said Chelangat.

She thanked her father Wesley Tanui and mother Gladys Tanui for their support and always pushing her to work hard in sports and academics.

“I started running in standard eight at the Excel Junior Primary School and my talents got a boost from Salome Mutai the games teacher who gave me more tips on training. I was a 59.00 seconds athlete but I have improved to 52.00,” said Chelangat.

She also heaped praises on her coach Janeth Jepkosgei, the former 800m world champion, who helped her bag a bronze medal during the 2021 World Under-20 Championships.

Her mother Gladys termed the opportunity as rare given that they come from humble backgrounds.

“I always encouraged my daughter to work hard both in academics and athletics and we are happy that she has the opportunity to excel in both. Getting a scholarship is hard but her performance on the track has enabled her to pursue her dream which is really encouraging to us,” she said.

Another Kenyan athlete who flew to the USA this week is Winny Chepngetich Bii, who is the country's first long and triple jumper to earn a full athletics scholarship at Oklahoma State University.

Winny Bii during her training session at Miramas Athletics Camp in France in 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Chepng’etich recorded 6.20m at last year's Athletics Kenya World Under-20 national trials.

She moved to long jump when Kenyan juniors toured Miramas, France for training in April last year and posted a personal best of 5.72m to win the Epreuves Ouvertes meeting at Stade Municipal on May 1.

“I’m so excited at this chance to further my studies and also improve my career which has taken me far since I started in 2021,” said Bii.