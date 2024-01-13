Young Chepng’etich smashes national triple jump record

Oklahoma State University’s Winny Chepng’etich Bii is the new triple jump National Record holder.

The 20-year-old achieved the feat when she won the Arkansas Invitational meet, at the Randal Tyson Indoor Centre, Fayetteville, United States of America with a leap of 13.49 metres on Friday.

The performance saw Chepng’etich break Gloria Mulei's previous record of 13.05m set during the 2019 African Games trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The leap by Chepng’etich, who is a product of Athletics Kenya Youth Development programs, was also enough to set her school’s new record.

Chepng'etich, who was elated about her latest achievement shared insights into her preparation for the invitational event.

“I have enjoyed good training and was confident that I would post good results but breaking the national record wasn’t on my mind. It’s only when I finished that my coach passed on the good news,” said Chepng'etich, who also doubles up in the long jump.

Chepngetich, who went into the championship boasting of personal best 12.85m from the Kenyan trials for 2022 World Under-20 Championships, had set a target of 13.20.

However, she made some spectacular jumps with four out of five ploughing into the national record- 13.34, 13.34, 13.32, 12.99 and 13.49.

Chepng'etich, who joined Oklahoma State University, USA through Town Hall Athletics in January, last year to study Business and Sports Management, took time for her to adapt to the new environment.

She managed two championships in the USA, posting 11.83 and 11.31.

Her coaches would encourage her to take time and continue training, which she did and is glad she is finally coming out of the woods.

“I took time to adapt but I am finally making it through and this is just the start,” said Chepng'etich who hails from Kericho County.

Chepng’etich said her next target is to take a shot at the Paris Olympic Games. “I believe I will hit the qualifying stands if I continue with what I am doing in training,” said Chepng’etich.

The qualifying standard for women’s triple jump Paris Olympics Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital is 14.55m.

“It’s my dream to compete at the Olympic Games and what I have achieved has really motivated me,” said Chepng’etich.

Since joining Oklahoma State University, Chepng’etich attends classes in morning and trains in the afternoon, something she said has enabled her to achieve her target.

Chepng’etich’s coach Dave Smith is happy with her performance, saying it’s as a result of hard work, discipline and good planning.

Chepng’etich made history as the first Kenyan woman to qualify in field events for any World Athletics Championships by meeting the set standards when she snatched the ticket in long jump for the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

She eventually finished 10 at the world junior event, having settled 12th in triple jump during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships held 2021 in Nairobi.

Kenya had not qualified any woman in field events through a competitive process to a world event.

Chepng’etich took up long jump from triple jump when Kenyan juniors toured Miramas, France for training in April and May 2022.

In fact, Chepng’etich posted a personal best 5.72m to win the Epreuves Ouvertes meeting at Stade Municipal, in France on May 1 during the training in France.

Brigid Chebet, who is the director at Townhall Multi Sports Scholarship Agency, said that Chepng’etich was recruited after her performance in Cali, Colombia.