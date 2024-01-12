Jebet leads strong Kenyan cast for Valencia 10km race

The World Cross Country Championships bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Ng’etich has set her eyes on the prize when she lines up for the Valencia 10km road race in Spain on Sunday.

Jebet is using the Valencia 10km road race as part of her buildup for the World Cross Country Championships set for Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.

“I believe I have prepared well and as we line up on Sunday, I want to better my personal best time of 29:26 despite stiff competition from other athletes. My training went on well and I hope weather conditions will be favourable for the race,” said Jebet.

She will be up against Emmaculate Anyango, her rival at local cross country meets this season who has a personal best time of 30:01, Irene Cheptai (30:16), Janeth Chepng'etich (30:21), Nelvin Jepkemboi (31:00), Faith Chepkoech (31:03), Uganda’s Sarah Chelangat (30:21), Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfay Haiylu (30:26) among others.

In the men’s category, the race favourite Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo who has a personal best of 26:33.93 leads a strong field which includes Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera with the second fastest time of 26:56, Kenyans Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo (27:12), Boniface Kibiwott (27:13), Phillemon Kiplimo (27:23), and Jacob Kosgei (27:38).

Also in the mix is Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay (27:49), Birhanu Balew (27:07:49) among others.

The current world record is held by Rhonex Kipruto who clocked 26:24 in the same race four years ago.

Meanwhile, a few days after being named in the Boston Marathon lineup, Hellen Obiri will on Sunday take part in the Houston Half Marathon.

Obiri, who trains in Colorado, USA and has a PB of 1:04:22, is the favourite and will battle it out with her compatriots Edna Kiplagat (1:07:40) and Mercy Chelangat (1:11:37).

Israeli Lonah Salpeter (1:06:09), Ethiopians Mestawut Fikir (1:06:44) and Buze Diriba (1:06:50), USA’s Sara Hall (1:07:15) are some of the other top contenders in the race.